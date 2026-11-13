In Cyprus, students held demonstrations in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos against the anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence in the north of the island. The actions took place two days before November 15 — the date in 1983 when the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared, Cyprus Mail reports.

Actions in Nicosia

In Nicosia, the demonstrations were organised by the Pancyprian Coordinating Committee of Students, Psem, and the far-right Greek Cypriot student group Efen. Participants carried Cypriot flags, chanted slogans and held banners in Greek and Turkish. The Psem action began in Kaimakli, while the Efen rally started at Eleftheria Square in the city centre.

Psem president Despina Kyprianou said that the events of 1974 continue to affect Cypriots in both communities. She warned against ethnic division and intolerance, which, she said, brought destruction to Cyprus. Kyprianou also stated that the participants accept neither the occupation nor the division of Cyprus.

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Earlier, the Ministry of Education circulated a directive stating that school absences should not be counted against participants in Psem events.

Marches in Limassol and Paphos

In Limassol, students from the district coordinating committee Esem and the local Efen branch took to the streets with banners, including slogans reading “Peace in Cyprus cannot be prevented” and “I do not forget.” Esem president Eva Savva said that younger generations did not personally experience the events of 1974, but carry the memory of their parents and grandparents. She called for preventing division from becoming normal and occupation from being accepted as reality.

In Paphos, the action began near the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium, after which participants marched to the monument to Makarios III and the Resistance Movement and to the municipal building. Esem Paphos president Charalambos Koufou and vice president Christos Fotiadis spoke outside the town hall. Koufou called the anniversary a reminder of one of the most difficult periods in Cyprus’ modern history and urged people to preserve the memory of those forced to leave their homes.

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