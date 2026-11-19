In Cyprus, fuel prices have risen by 30% since the start of the conflict in the Persian Gulf, while annual inflation in October stood at 4.4%, compared with 3.9% in September. This was reported by Cyprus Mail, citing the Consumer Protection Service under the Ministry of Energy and Commerce.

Inflation dynamics

According to the service, the increase is primarily linked to fuel products, whose prices rose by 30.6%. Electricity and water became 13.6% more expensive.

Annual inflation in Cyprus was 2.8% in April, 2.5% in May, 3.1% in June, 2.9% in July, and 3.5% in August.

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Changes in goods prices

The service's price monitoring covered 250 basic consumer goods at 400 retail outlets. Of 45 product categories, prices increased in 26 between September and October, declined in 18, and remained unchanged in one category.

Vegetables and legumes recorded the largest monthly increase, rising by 26.1%. They were followed by fresh fish and shellfish, whose prices increased by 14.4%, propane cylinders by 9.5%, and vegetable oil by 5.9%. The largest decline was recorded for coal, at 7.2%.

The service stressed that its price monitoring is for informational purposes and does not constitute a recommendation for purchases.

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