Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on November 24 inaugurated the first phase of a petroleum products storage terminal at the Vasiliko energy center. As Cyprus Mail reports, the facility of the Cyprus Oil Stocks Storage and Management Agency, Kodap, consists of seven tanks and currently stores 30% of the country’s petroleum product reserves.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas and Energy Minister Michael Damianos also took part in the ceremony. Christodoulides called the terminal the country’s most important infrastructure for ensuring energy supply security. He stressed the project’s strategic importance given Cyprus’s island location and energy isolation.

Seven tanks and a second phase

The president stated that the investment should pay for itself within three to five years. According to him, keeping reserves in the organization’s own storage facilities is significantly cheaper than under other available options.

Christodoulides said that Kodap, in cooperation with the Energy Ministry, expects to begin preparations for the construction of the second phase as soon as possible. It is intended to increase the volume of reserves stored in the organization’s own facilities.

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Reserves for 90 days of imports

Kodap was established in 2003 in line with Cyprus’s obligations under EU legislation. The organization is responsible for maintaining national petroleum product reserves equivalent to 90 days of net imports. These reserves must remain available for release onto the market in the event of fuel supply disruptions.

Kodap’s operations are financed by contributions from its members — companies and organizations that import petroleum products. Christodoulides noted that in 2023, 2024 and 2025, the organization released national aviation fuel reserves on the instructions of the energy minister.

Protection of energy infrastructure

The Cypriot government is also working to establish a management body for the Vasiliko energy center, where most of the country’s energy infrastructure is concentrated. The ministries of defence, energy, interior and justice are cooperating to strengthen the physical security and protection of the area. Kodap has been tasked with designing and building a fire suppression system, which is expected to be ready in February or March 2027.

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