Cyprus has recorded a cyberespionage campaign that used an AI-generated fake résumé. One possible target may have been an airline that primarily operates flights between Cyprus and Israel, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Israeli outlet Walla and research by cybersecurity company Check Point.

According to Check Point, the campaign may have been carried out by the previously unknown Volant Manticore group, active since at least September 2025. Researchers link its activity to Iran but stress that the group’s connection to Iranian intelligence has not been proven. Volant Manticore has also reportedly been linked to the older Iranian group MuddyWater, which has been associated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence.

Fake résumé and malware

According to Walla, the group used a résumé of a fictional woman named Athena Marinou. She was presented as a tourism industry professional and a resident of Cyprus. The document contained a link supposedly for downloading additional information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Walla, the link led to KuboShell malware, which enables remote access to computers, information collection, and command execution. An airline that primarily flies between Cyprus and Israel was among the possible targets, though no confirmed attack against it has been reported so far.

Other possible targets

Check Point also discovered a malicious document with military content dated January 2026. According to the researchers’ assessment, it may have been intended for a Cypriot government institution. Other possible targets of the network included telecommunications companies and critical infrastructure facilities.

Check Point said this was the first recorded case in which an Iranian cyberespionage group selected Cyprus as the primary and systematic target of its operations. Researchers link this to Cyprus’ close cooperation with Israel and Greece in the energy and security sectors. According to their data, since September 2026, a significant share of Volant Manticore’s activity has shifted to Saudi Arabia, where hospitals and other medical infrastructure have primarily become targets.

Read us on