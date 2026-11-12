In Cyprus, assets worth more than €51.5 million were frozen from 2023 through August 2026. About half of this amount is linked to investigations into the citizenship-by-investment programme known as “golden passports,” Cyprus Mail reports, citing police data presented to the parliamentary audit committee.

More than €32 million in eight months

Afksentis Constantinou, head of the police financial crime investigation unit, said that approximately €550,000 in assets was frozen in nine cases in 2023. In 2024, the amount reached €8.5 million in 26 cases, and in 2025, €10.5 million in 28 cases.

In the first eight months of 2026, more than €32 million was frozen in 23 cases. Constantinou stressed that freezing assets does not mean that an investigation has been completed or that property has been definitively confiscated. Among other matters, he mentioned the case of fugitive financier Jho Low.

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Concerns over banking supervision

The data were discussed during consideration of an Audit Service report on Central Bank supervision of compliance with anti-money laundering requirements. The audit covered the period from January 2020 to July 2024 and identified staff shortages, delays in inspections, shortcomings in suspicious transaction reports and problems with cooperation between institutions.

Central Bank representative Kleantis Ioannides said that the regulator had restructured and strengthened its anti-money laundering unit and also created a separate sanctions compliance monitoring unit. According to him, at least 168,000 bank accounts — 42,000 corporate and 126,000 personal — were closed during the audit period due to non-compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Cyprus ended its “golden passports” programme in 2020 after allegations of corruption and abuse. A previous Audit Service review found inadequate checks on the origin of investors’ funds, non-compliance with financial criteria and cases involving politically exposed persons.

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