Cyprus is launching an initiative to increase the number of regular blood donors in order to ensure a reliable blood supply. Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said that business employees are planned to be more actively involved in organised donation, Cyprus Mail reports.

National blood strategy

According to the minister, his ministry will implement the initiative together with competent authorities and organisations. It is being launched after the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new national blood strategy last week. Charalambides called on businesses and employees to support the programme.

The initiative focuses on the needs of people with thalassaemia. Cyprus is estimated to have one of the world's highest rates of thalassaemia carrier status, at around 15%. Approximately 650 people in the country live with the condition.

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Needs of patients with thalassaemia

Patients with thalassaemia require regular blood transfusions because genetic mutations prevent their bodies from producing enough normal haemoglobin. This protein in red blood cells carries oxygen to organs and tissues.

The minister noted that sufficient blood supplies and advances in treatment should help people with thalassaemia live without constant uncertainty about their next transfusion. He also stressed that support should not be limited to medical treatment: patients and their families need psychological and social assistance, as well as reliable information about available options.

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