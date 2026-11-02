On Fanning Island in Kiribati, local residents rescued five people, including two children, after they had drifted in the ocean for nearly three months. Their boat was found on Sunday; it is estimated to have drifted about 5,400 kilometres from the Federated States of Micronesia during that time.

Boat disappeared after storm

A group of nine people set out on July 30 on a routine journey of about one hour between the islands of Murilo and Rua in the Federated States of Micronesia. However, the vessel was caught in a storm and disappeared.

The US Coast Guard in Micronesia ended the search on August 9, ten days after it began. During the operation, supported by US Navy and Air Force aircraft, 25,000 nautical miles were searched, ABC News Australia reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance for those rescued

Kaotitaake Rakoroa, a member of parliament representing the area, said that after the rescue, the people were sheltered and cared for by a pastor of the local United Church. According to him, police from Kiritimati Island, the urban centre closest to Fanning, relayed information about the rescue to him in the capital, Tarawa.

The rescued people have already been examined by medical workers on the island. Rakoroa recommended that they be taken on the nearest flight to Kiritimati for further medical assistance. The group members have not publicly spoken about what they experienced and asked for their privacy to be respected.

Chuuk State Governor Alexander Narruhn thanked those involved in rescuing five of the nine people who were on the boat and said he continues to pray for their four companions. He also asked the president of the Federated States of Micronesia to begin diplomatic talks with the government of Kiribati regarding the return of the rescued people home.

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