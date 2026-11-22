A new draft final declaration was presented at the UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkey. Negotiations between representatives of more than 190 countries continued until late at night, although the conference had been scheduled to end on Friday, Tagesschau reports.

COP31 President Murat Kurum announced the emergence of a new text at around 1 a.m. local time. According to him, a document was proposed that could be acceptable to all participating countries. Delegations are to study the draft, after which country representatives plan to discuss it and hold a vote.

Dispute over fossil fuels

The main obstacle to an agreement remains the wording on phasing out coal, oil and gas. The EU, small island states and a number of other countries insist that such a provision be explicitly included in the final declaration.

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At the same time, oil-exporting states, including Saudi Arabia, oppose such wording. In the previous version of the document, the reference to phasing out fossil fuels had already been removed. Critics warned that this could mean a retreat from the decision of the 2023 climate conference in Dubai.

Financing and climate targets

Kurum expressed confidence that objections concerning fossil fuels had been resolved. He also reported progress in negotiations on the development of clean energy and financial assistance to countries suffering the most from the effects of climate change. At the same time, the final adoption of the declaration in Antalya remained uncertain at that point.

COP31 became the first conference after the UN Environment Programme confirmed that global warming is highly likely to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit. More than ten years ago, countries agreed to seek to limit temperature growth to this level.

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