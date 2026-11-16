Groups of Arab countries and developing countries at the UN COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, opposed including new sectoral targets in the summit’s final decision. These include, in particular, Turkey’s voluntary electrification initiative and Brazil’s proposed roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels, Climate Home News reports.

Disputes over the final decision

During a stocktaking session on Saturday, the Arab Group and the Like-Minded Developing Countries group, which includes major emerging economies, said they did not want to see new sectoral targets in the final decision. This concerns the voluntary electrification commitment proposed by the Turkish presidency. According to the outlet, it was supported by around 30 countries, although a full list of participants was not published.

Saudi Arabia objected to mentioning Brazil’s global roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels in the document. India opposed references to scientific reports and findings that it considers external to the UN process. These include a recent report by the UN Environment Programme on responding to the inevitable overshoot of the 1.5°C warming limit.

These groups of states, as well as the aggressor state Russia, Argentina and African countries, objected to including consultations on reforming the UN climate process in the final decision. They said that there is not yet a consensus on the relevant proposals.

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Financing issues

The first draft of the final decision was expected to be published on Monday. The Turkish presidency planned to convene ministers in the middle of the week to discuss the text and seek compromise. Alden Meyer, a representative of the analytical organization E3G, said that the summit’s co-hosts — Turkey and Australia — are under growing pressure due to the need to align formal negotiations, the final decision and action agenda initiatives, including on electrification.

Climate finance for poorer states is another subject of dispute. Developed countries arrived at the conference with few new financial commitments, which, according to the outlet’s assessment, narrows the scope for agreements on strengthening emissions-reduction measures. Developing countries demand a target to triple adaptation finance to at least $120 billion per year by 2035, while donor countries are reluctant to agree to specific parameters.

Germany’s position

Heike Henn, State Secretary at Germany’s Environment Ministry, said that mentioning the fossil fuel roadmap and Turkey’s “35 by 35” target in the final decision is not Berlin’s main criterion for success. Turkey proposes increasing electricity’s share in global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

Germany officially supported the voluntary electrification initiative, but Henn said that the document could do without a specific numerical indicator. In her view, new quantitative global targets should be considered during the next global stocktake of climate plans, which is due to conclude in 2028.

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