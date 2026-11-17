Four studies to be presented at the Neuroscience 2026 conference indicate that biological sex, hereditary factors and menopause may affect Alzheimer’s disease risks, responses to therapy and mechanisms of chronic pain. ScienceDaily reports, citing the Society for Neuroscience.

Menopause and genetic factors

In one study, people with genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease responded differently to hormone therapy during menopause than participants without such factors. The result also depended on the specific combination of hormones. This indicates that both genetic background and the composition of hormone therapy may be important when evaluating treatment options.

Another study involved rodents in menopause that had genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. Brain networks associated with memory were particularly vulnerable in them. According to the researchers, this may indicate that menopause is a period of increased vulnerability for women with a genetic predisposition to the disease.

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Pain and inflammation

In a mouse model of fibromyalgia, females retained greater sensitivity to touch and stronger immune system activation than males. Researchers suggest that the biological mechanisms of chronic pain may differ depending on sex.

Another study in mice showed that prolonged intestinal inflammation affected brain function and changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease differently in males and females. Fibromyalgia, which is characterized by persistent pain and fatigue, affects 2% to 4% of the world’s population. According to the World Health Organization, between 35 million and 40 million people worldwide have Alzheimer’s disease.

Personalized approach

Press conference moderator Liisa Galea noted that studying female biology and possible sex differences in Alzheimer’s disease symptoms and risk factors may help identify approaches for more precise treatment. Researchers view these results as a basis for more personalized therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, fibromyalgia and other complex neurological disorders.

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