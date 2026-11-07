75-year-old worker dies at Duketon South mine — ABC News Australia

In Australia, a 75-year-old contract worker died in a workplace incident at Regis Resources' Duketon South mine in the Goldfields region of Western Australia, ABC News reports.

Assistance at the scene

The incident occurred at the Duketon South operational site, located about 130 kilometres north of Laverton and more than 700 kilometres from Perth. Emergency services were called to the mining camp in Bandya at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6.

Before emergency services arrived, the mine's medical staff provided first aid to the man, but he could not be revived.

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Investigation into the death

Regis Resources confirmed that the deceased was part of a contractor team and was carrying out work at Duketon South. The company suspended operations at Duketon for the duration of the investigation and said it was providing support to people affected by the incident, including through employee assistance programs.

WorkSafe is investigating the circumstances of the death. Inspectors and investigators are preparing to attend the scene as soon as possible. Western Australia Police will also prepare a report for the coroner.

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