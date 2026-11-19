On Thursday, November 19, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily suspended after an attack in Ukrainian Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia. As The Moscow Times reports, Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea’s occupation administration, said this on Telegram.

Damage assessment

According to Aksyonov, an assessment of the damage caused by the attack is ongoing. His message, cited by the outlet, states that traffic has been temporarily suspended and that the consequences of the attack are being assessed.

The Crimean Bridge connects the territory of Russia, an aggressor state, with temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. In 2014, Russia attempted the illegal annexation of the peninsula.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third attack

The outlet described this as the third attack on the bridge within a week. An additional description of the report also states that Ukraine attacked the bridge for the third time in three days.

A Reuters report published by The Moscow Times states that this happened ahead of Vladimir Putin’s meetings with U.S. and Chinese counterparts scheduled for Thursday.

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