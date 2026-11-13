Couple detained in Mallorca over alleged €23 million tax evasion — Der Spiegel

On the Spanish island of Mallorca, a couple wanted by German justice authorities on suspicion of evading €23 million in taxes has been detained. The detention took place on Tuesday in cooperation with police officers from the German state of Saxony, Der Spiegel reports, citing Spanish police.

Searches of villa and premises

Investigators searched the detainees' luxury villa in the municipality of Calvià in southwestern Mallorca, as well as commercial premises in Palma. During the searches, they seized €13,650 in cash, 30 credit cards, seven phones and four computers.

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According to Spanish police, the couple's bank accounts were also frozen.

Possible extradition

A Spanish court is to decide whether to extradite the detainees to Germany. The Chemnitz prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation into the couple there.

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