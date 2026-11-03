Former Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid arrested — The Hindu

Former Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has been arrested on charges of sexual violence against a child. The Hindu reported this, citing the Maldives police.

Arrest by court order

According to police, Shahid was arrested late in the evening on November 2, at approximately 10:00 p.m. local time. The arrest was made on the basis of a court order.

The former foreign minister denied the allegations against him, local media reported. No other details of the case were provided in the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Political context

Shahid is one of the prominent contenders for nomination by the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party in the 2028 presidential election. In 2021–2022, he chaired the UN General Assembly.

Shahid was recently in New Delhi, where he criticized President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to Pakistan in a media interview. He accused the head of state of steering the Maldives in an “anti-Indian” direction.

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