Sixteen people were killed and another 13 injured in an explosion at the HABAS Demir Celik metallurgical plant in Aliaga, about 60 kilometres north of Izmir in Türkiye. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of investigations into the circumstances of the tragedy, Dawn reports.

According to Erdogan, two of the injured are in critical condition. Izmir Province Governor Suleyman Elban said that eight workers were trapped at the facility after the explosion.

What is known about the explosion

The explosion occurred around noon at a plant owned by the private HABAS group, one of Türkiye’s largest steel producers. Footage published online showed thick smoke and flames above one of the facility’s tall structures.

According to the Izmir governor, the accident occurred during the replacement of a boiler. An overhead crane fell into an electric arc furnace, causing an explosion in the steelmaking workshop. Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay said rescuers were dismantling a collapsed platform and that the victims were plant workers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Witness Deniz Ulker told Anadolu that the explosion reminded her of an earthquake: she saw thick black smoke and a fire near a chimney. Plant truck driver Turan Ilbay compared the incident to a bomb explosion.

Statements on workplace safety

Workers’ associations said there had been long-standing safety problems at HABAS. The Evrensel newspaper reported that at least 11 workers had died on the job at the facility over the past decade. HABAS did not respond to AFP’s request.

Türkiye’s Labour Party said this was already the third case of workers dying at HABAS in three weeks. According to the party, on October 21, one worker died after falling from an eight-metre ladder, while another died due to the explosion of a tyre he was inflating on construction equipment.

The Left Aegean Workers’ Union placed responsibility for the tragedy on the company’s management. The pro-Kurdish DEM Party called for the causes of the explosion, possible negligence and those responsible to be determined transparently.

Read us on