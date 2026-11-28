Scientists have identified four locations on the Moon where gravitational anomalies may indicate the existence of underground lava tunnels. According to ScienceAlert, the possible cavities are located near Vallis Schröteri, Rima Mairan and the Wollaston crater.

Search using gravitational data

Geoscientists Juan Loscarcos and Andrew Dombard from the University of Illinois Chicago analyzed a higher-resolution model of the Moon's gravitational field released by NASA in May 2025. They accounted for surface topography and compared weak gravitational anomalies with computer models of signals that hollow tunnels of different sizes could produce.

A cavity has less mass than the same volume of solid rock, so gravity above it may be slightly weaker. Such minor differences were recorded by two spacecraft of NASA's GRAIL mission, which mapped the Moon's gravitational field in 2011–2012.

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Tunnels may be less than 2 kilometers wide

For all four locations, the calculations are consistent with likely tunnels less than 2 kilometers wide, buried beneath approximately 100 meters of lunar rock. Such dimensions correspond to known limits on the strength of lava-tube roofs. Previous studies in 2017 and 2024 suggested structures up to 9 kilometers wide, but further analysis showed that many of them would be unlikely to support their own roofs.

The researchers suggest that these cavities could have formed from smaller underground channels that gradually widened under the action of molten lava. At the same time, the objects are not yet considered confirmed: other variations in the density of lunar rocks can also produce similar gravitational signals. Radar observations and more detailed geological mapping are needed to test the hypothesis. The study's results were published in the journal Icarus.

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