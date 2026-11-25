A team of scientists from the University of California, San Diego sent brain organoids — laboratory-grown models of brain tissue — to the International Space Station. After 40 days in orbit, molecular and cellular changes that may be useful for studying the neurodegenerative disease were detected in samples with genetic alterations linked to Alzheimer’s disease. ScienceAlert reports.

Experiment in orbit

The organoids were grown to reproduce some of the genetic mutations associated with Alzheimer’s disease. For comparison, the researchers used samples without such changes, as well as control organoids that remained on Earth under controlled conditions.

On board the station, the organoids were kept in a sealed laboratory container at body temperature; no special manipulations were performed on them. After the samples returned, the scientists analyzed their chemical composition and cellular processes.

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Proteins and cellular response

Some orbital samples with the Alzheimer’s disease model showed higher levels of amyloid-beta and phosphorylated tau protein. Both proteins accumulate in the brains of people with the disease. The scientists also observed signals linked to the early stages of the disease’s development.

According to the authors’ assessment, the cells may have been responding to the stresses of spaceflight, including by activating internal processes related to energy production. The researchers noted that microgravity, radiation, changes in magnetic fields, and disruptions to circadian rhythms in space combine with oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and changes in inflammatory systems.

At the same time, organoids are not exact copies of the human brain, and the genetic changes used are linked to only a small proportion of Alzheimer’s disease cases. Future research may include more complex models with microglia — the brain’s immune cells — to study inflammation, aging, and the maturation of different cell types in spaceflight conditions in greater detail.

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