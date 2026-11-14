Japanese police detained a 27-year-old US Air Force captain on the island of Okinawa on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to Channel NewsAsia, the detention took place on Saturday, November 14, in Okinawa City.

Night-time detention

A spokesperson for the Okinawa Prefectural Police told AFP that the serviceman was detained at around 03:09 while driving on a road in Okinawa City. According to Kyodo News, the captain serves at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa. Base representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Restrictions for US military personnel

The detention came a week after Tokyo and Washington agreed on measures to prevent crimes committed by US military personnel in Okinawa. The agreement was reached after a murder in which a US Marine was reportedly suspected of involvement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Last week, US officials also announced the extension of a curfew for lower-ranking service members until December 7. All US military personnel were banned from consuming alcohol outside their homes between midnight and 05:00. Police said it was unclear whether the detained captain had violated these restrictions.

US presence in Okinawa

Approximately 54,000 US military personnel are stationed in Japan, most of them in Okinawa. Crimes committed by members of the US military contingent remain a source of tension in relations between the two security allies.

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