In Japan, police in Okinawa Prefecture detained 21-year-old U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Kelvin Montoya Cardona on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. As The Japan Times reports, the serviceman from Camp Hansen is suspected of driving on a national highway in Okinawa City at around 00:25 on Saturday.

Breath test results

According to police, a report of a traffic accident was received at around 00:15, after which the driver left the scene. Investigators believe that Cardona returned to the scene, where law enforcement officers conducted a breath test.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

He was detained after the test showed an alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. According to police, the serviceman admitted to the allegations. Law enforcement officers will also investigate him in connection with the report that he left the scene of the accident.

Curfew

The incident occurred during a curfew that lasted from midnight until 05:00. The U.S. military introduced the 30-day restriction on October 9 after another Marine from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan City was detained. He is suspected of robbing and killing an Okinawa woman at a hotel in Naha City.

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