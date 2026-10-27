A series of dangerous thunderstorms swept through the southeast of the Australian state of Queensland on Tuesday, bringing hailstones up to 7 centimetres in size. This was reported by ABC News.

Hail up to seven centimetres

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that hailstones measuring from 3 to 7 centimetres were recorded in Yamanto, Flinders View, Ripley and Mudgeeraba between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Unusually shaped hailstones were recorded in Mudgeeraba.

Under the bureau's official definition, hail larger than 5 centimetres in diameter is considered giant. Such hail can injure people and damage cars, windows, homes and crops.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warnings of wind and heavy rain

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Logan, parts of Ipswich, the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Scenic Rim area. Meteorologists warned of strong, locally destructive wind gusts, large and possibly giant hail, and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.

A separate warning was also in effect for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, and Southeast Coast forecast districts. In 2020, hailstones measuring 14 centimetres in diameter were recorded near Brisbane.

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