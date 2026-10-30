Dozens killed and injured in fighting in southern Yemen — Jerusalem Post

In the Al-Maqatira district of Yemen's Lahij province, dozens of government soldiers and Houthi fighters were killed and injured during fierce clashes following a large-scale ground attack by the group. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing the Emirati outlet Al-Ain News.

Fighting for mountainous areas

According to Al-Ain sources in Yemen, the Houthis attacked government forces' positions in the Al-Maqatira district, on the northern approaches to Lahij. The group is reportedly seeking to take control of the Al-Muqatara tunnel, the Al-Muqatara mountain fortress, and the Al-Rubu market in the Haija al-Abd valley.

The main road between the cities of Taiz and Aden runs through this valley. The fighting also spread to the Haifan front, where the Houthis, according to Al-Ain, are trying to advance toward Mount Anan, which overlooks significant areas between Haifan and Al-Maqatira.

During the clashes, military aircraft carried out a series of strikes on Houthi positions and concentrations to repel their attack on the Al-Maqatira district, Al-Ain writes. The outlet claims that the group's offensive may be aimed at reaching the Tur al-Baha district in Lahij, one of the main approaches to Aden.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Drone intercepted in Saudi Arabia

On the same day, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis in the Mecca area. The Saudi side said that the group had been attacking the kingdom's airports, energy infrastructure, and cities with drones and missiles for several weeks.

Humanitarian situation in Taiz

According to Arab News, the Houthis are keeping the city of Taiz and 71 UN employees under siege, significantly limiting the organization's humanitarian activities in territories controlled by the group.

According to Arab News, more than 800,000 residents of the Taiz area have been cut off from essential supplies after the siege was tightened in early October, when the Houthis seized the road connecting Taiz with Aden. According to an estimate by the World Food Programme, about three-quarters of the affected population depend on humanitarian aid.

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