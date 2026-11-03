Armed attackers killed five police officers on the Sokoto–Gusau highway in northwestern Nigeria as they were travelling from Sokoto State to neighbouring Zamfara State. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Attack on a bus

The police officers were travelling on a bus operated by the Zamfara State transport service. On Monday evening, the attackers intercepted the vehicle on the Sokoto–Gusau highway and opened fire. Police spokesperson Abdullahi Faruk confirmed the incident and said that the bodies of the five officers had been taken to the morgue of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assignment to Zamfara

According to the agency, the police officers were heading to Zamfara on a special assignment. They had been deployed to provide security during the All Progressives Congress party primaries in the Zamfara North senatorial district, in the Kaura-Namoda local government area.

In Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi states, armed groups have repeatedly attacked travellers and rural communities and abducted people for ransom, Anadolu Agency notes.

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