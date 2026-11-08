In Phuket City, Thailand, waste intake at the main landfill has been suspended indefinitely because it is full. Trucks that did not want to wait for unloading dumped waste along the access road, blocking passage for other vehicles.

Mayor Suppachok Laongphet announced the suspension. According to the Bangkok Post, waste collection will be halted until the landfill site is reorganized. Local authorities are also holding talks with local government bodies and contractors involved in waste transportation.

The landfill has exceeded its design capacity

According to the mayor, more than 1.2 million tonnes of waste have accumulated at disposal sites in Phuket, although their original capacity was about 900,000 tonnes. Authorities have urgently brought in additional equipment to prepare space at the existing landfill for receiving new waste.

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Officials redistribute and compact waste in landfill sectors every day to free up space for new arrivals. The problem is exacerbated by the city’s growth, an increasing population and tourism development, which continue to raise waste volumes.

The waste-to-energy plant cannot handle the volumes

The province’s only waste-to-energy plant can dispose of about 700 tonnes of waste per day, while Phuket produces approximately 1,200 tonnes of waste daily. During the high tourist season, this figure rises significantly.

As of Saturday, more than 12,000 tonnes of waste had accumulated at the site that feeds waste to the plant, compared with its design capacity of 9,000 tonnes. A second waste-to-energy plant, expected to be completed by June next year, is to add 500 tonnes of daily capacity. The mayor stressed that increasing incineration alone is insufficient and urged residents, businesses and state institutions to reduce waste generation and recycle.

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