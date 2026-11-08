In Thailand, on the island of Phuket, authorities demolished structures that had illegally occupied the area of Freedom Beach in Mueang district. During the operation, police detained four suspects, the Bangkok Post reports.

Demolition on the coast

The operation in Karon tambon was led by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin. About 350 officers from forest protection services, local authorities and police took part. Heavy equipment was used to demolish the buildings.

According to officials, the structures occupied nine rai, or 14,400 square metres, of beach territory. The aim of the operation was to restore free public access to Freedom Beach. Chomklin stated that entry to the beach should be free for the general public.

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Sale of land documents

According to the minister, the scheme used ownership documents for other land plots to illegally register land documents for areas near Freedom Beach. These documents were subsequently sold to Thai citizens for 3–5 million baht per rai and to foreigners for 16 million baht per rai.

Chomklin estimated the proceeds from illegal land sales and business development on the beach at approximately 3 billion baht. According to him, authorities must determine fair compensation for buyers who were misled and also ensure witness protection in the case.

Royal Forest Department Director-General Nikorn Sirarotchananon said that a 41-rai, or 65,600-square-metre, recreational forest had already been established on the reclaimed land. Overall, authorities seek to reclaim 260 rai, or 416,000 square metres, of Freedom Beach territory, which is part of a reserved forest. The minister also stated that appropriate fees would be charged to foreign visitors for beach maintenance.

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