In the United States, institutional trading volume in contracts on the prediction market platform Kalshi reached $26.3 billion in October, compared with $622.7 million in April. This represents growth of 4,124% over six months, Fortune reports, citing company data.

The number of institutional accounts conducting transactions on the platform increased from 312 to 822. Of these, 242 accounts traded more than $1 million per month. The statistics excluded Kalshi perpetual futures transactions, market makers, designated liquidity providers and the company’s internal accounts.

Almost all of the $26.3 billion volume came from trading through the regular order book rather than individually negotiated large transactions. At the same time, public data do not make it possible to determine which specific transactions institutional participants conducted and which contracts they traded.

Sports contracts dominate

According to Ticker Tracker, during the 30 days through November 20, parlays and sports contracts accounted for about 85% of Kalshi’s total volume. Financial and economic contracts combined accounted for less than 1%. This statistic covers all traders on the platform, not only institutional ones, and is based on the notional value of contracts.

Dartmouth College economics professor Eric Zitzewitz identified three types of institutional participants: market makers, counterparties to requests for quotes on parlay bets, and traders who exploit behavioral mistakes by retail participants, including overestimating unlikely outcomes.

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University College Dublin professor Karl Whelan suggested that the growth in institutional activity may be primarily linked to funds and bookmakers offering parlay sports bets to retail clients. According to H2 Gambling Capital, in the first month of the football World Cup this summer, prediction markets processed about 27% of the volume of legal sports betting in the United States.

Hedging examples

Kalshi representatives and brokers cite examples of risk hedging. In particular, an environmental hedge fund in April used a contract linked to an auction of carbon emission allowances in California. Tomorrow Recycling in November hedged cardboard price risk using contracts tied to an index of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Broker Greenlight Commodities said it had arranged Kalshi transactions ranging from $25,000 to $7 million, usually from $100,000 to $250,000. At the same time, the broker does not always know clients’ underlying positions and therefore cannot quantify the effect of such hedges. Fortune notes that hedging examples exist, but they currently account for a small share of institutional trading on the platform.

Further growth may be constrained by the requirement to fully collateralize potential losses with funds and by the uncertain legal status of sports contracts. U.S. states argue that such contracts are illegal gambling, while in October the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed explicitly defining them as swaps under its jurisdiction.

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