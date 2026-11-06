At the plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, nine generals of the People’s Liberation Army of China were spotted with the insignia of their commands. This suggested a new leadership lineup for the five theatre commands after personnel purges, the South China Morning Post reports. These appointments have not been officially announced, so it is unknown whether these officers are serving on an interim or permanent basis.

Likely command chiefs

In the Eastern Theatre Command, Lieutenant General Zhang Jichun, who previously served as the command’s deputy political commissar, may be the acting political commissar. Its commander is General Yang Zhibin, whose appointment was reported last year. The command is responsible, among other things, for strategic directions in the East China Sea, the Pacific Ocean and the Taiwan Strait.

Vice Admiral Wang Xiangfeng, a former deputy commander who also headed the Dalian Naval Academy, has been named as the likely commander of the Southern Theatre Command. This command controls southern directions, including in the South China Sea. At the same time, no obvious candidate for the post of political commissar was identified in video recordings of the plenum.

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Central, Western and Northern theatres

Lieutenant General Liang Ping, who previously served as deputy political commissar, may be the likely political commissar of the Central Theatre Command. The Central Command is based in Beijing and is responsible for the defence of the capital and operational support for other theatre commands. General Han Shengyan was previously confirmed as the commander of this grouping.

In the west, Lieutenant General Wen Junfei may be the acting commander, while Lieutenant General Zhang Shaoying may be the political commissar. The Western Theatre Command focuses on security along the China-India border, as well as in Xinjiang and Tibet. In the Northern Theatre Command, Lieutenant General Peng Jingtang has been named as the likely commander, and Vice Admiral Li Dongyou as the political commissar. This command is responsible for the Korean Peninsula, the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan.

Consequences of the personnel purge

At the latest plenum, three former heads of theatre commands were expelled from the party: former Eastern Command political commissar Liu Qingsong, former Northern Command commander Huang Ming, and former Western Command commander Wang Haijiang. Since 2023, around 30 generals have come under investigation, while another nine generals have disappeared from public view. All of them previously held senior positions in the PLA.

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