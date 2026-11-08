In Israel, participants in the Polymarket prediction market estimated the probability that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will leave office by June 30, 2027, at 68%. This was reported by The Rio Times, citing the platform’s open data.

This concerns the market price of the contract recorded on November 8, 2026. It reflects participants’ bets, rather than the results of a sociological survey or an official forecast.

Contract quotations

The probability of Netanyahu’s departure by December 31, 2026, on Polymarket stood at 44.5%, approximately 26 percentage points higher than a week earlier. For the contract with a March 31, 2027 deadline, the figure was 66%.

Over the previous 24 hours, trading volume across the three active contracts reached approximately $35,000. The source noted that with low volumes, even a few bets can noticeably affect prices. The total volume of bets in the market concerning the timing of Netanyahu’s possible departure was about $125 million.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The rise in quotations came after reports that Gadi Eisenkot had been given the first opportunity to form a government. At the same time, the platform does not explain traders’ motives, so the timing does not prove the reasons for the price movement.

Mandate for Eisenkot

Israel’s presidential office said on November 5 that Eisenkot had been recommended by lawmakers representing 67 of the 120 seats in the Knesset. Netanyahu was recommended by legislators representing 46 seats, while one faction with seven lawmakers did not name a candidate.

On November 7, the presidential office announced that former army chief and leader of the opposition Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot would receive the mandate to form a government. The formal handover of the mandate was scheduled for November 8. After that, he will have 28 days to form a majority of at least 61 votes, and President Isaac Herzog may extend this period by up to 14 days.

Receiving the mandate does not mean an automatic change of government: Netanyahu remains acting prime minister until the new cabinet is sworn in. On another Polymarket market concerning the next prime minister, Eisenkot was estimated at 66.8%, and Netanyahu at 18.6%.

Read us on