At the construction site of the fifth expansion of the Tarbela Hydropower Project in Haripur district, Pakistan, workers are concreting around the clock a sinkhole that formed after the collapse of a weak rock mass. Engineers and workers are seeking to complete the work on time so that the project can be commissioned according to schedule, Dawn reports.

Water pumped out of excavation pit

The collapse occurred on Monday morning during work in the connecting tunnel of the second bench. Water from the intake excavation pit entered the tunnel and the machine hall area, which is still under construction. All workers engaged in regular work were immediately evacuated.

According to officials and the Haripur district administration, water has been completely pumped out of the excavation pit and is no longer entering the lower work areas. At the same time, powerful pumps continue to remove water from the unfinished machine hall.

Work may be completed within a week

A source at the construction site said that, after an initial assessment of the incident by consultants, contractors and the team of Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority, concrete pouring into the sinkhole began. The work and the draining of the machine hall are expected to be completed within a week, the source said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A preliminary report on the incident has already been submitted to the authority’s chairman and the Ministry of Water Resources. A final report assessing the causes and damage is planned to be submitted to the prime minister’s office, the ministry and other stakeholders in the coming days.

Project representatives claim that the collapse did not damage the main tunnel, machine hall, tailrace channel or switchyard. According to them, the plug intended to divert water from the excavation pit into the tunnel also remained intact, while only the weak rock mass behind it was damaged.

According to Aslam Adil, general secretary of the workers’ union for the Tarbela-4 and Tarbela-5 expansion projects, most of the approximately 3,000 workers were asked to stay home until further instructions. Contractors involved only dump truck and crane operators in the work.

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