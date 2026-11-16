More than 5,500 participants from different regions of Romania attended an unauthorized rally by the far-right AUR party, held on November 14, 2026, in Izvor Park near the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest. The Romanian Gendarmerie provided these figures, Romania Insider reports.

Organizers' expectations

Before the event, AUR leader George Simion told international guests at the party-organized Europa Forum that between 30,000 and 40,000 people were expected at the rally. The protest was against what Simion described as the emergence of a dictatorship in Romania.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Course of the demonstration

According to the publication, the demonstration passed without significant incidents. At the end of the event, several participants headed to the Central Detention Center in Bucharest to express support for former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, who is in custody.

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