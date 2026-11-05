Two Finnair flights from Helsinki to Rome, Italy, and Vienna were targeted by false bomb threats on November 5. YLE News reported this, citing the airline’s communications manager, Stiina Tuunanen.

Rome flight inspected after landing

One of the reports concerned flight AY1761 from Helsinki to Rome. The aircraft arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on schedule at 9:27 a.m. After landing, it was met by local authorities, who inspected the aircraft.

According to Tuunanen, nothing unusual was found on board during the inspection. Italian public broadcaster Rai reported that Italian fighter jets escorted the aircraft during landing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Another incident on the flight to Vienna

Another false bomb threat was received concerning a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Vienna. That flight was operated by carrier Jettime.

Tuunanen noted that these cases were not isolated: during the previous week, similar reports had been received concerning several airports and airlines in Europe. She did not specify when Finnair received information about the threats or how the airline learned about them.

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