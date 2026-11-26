European Union leaders gathered in Brussels are preparing for difficult negotiations on the bloc’s next seven-year budget. The summit will also discuss a €45 billion loan to Ukraine, but no overall agreement is expected to be reached this week, Politico Europe reports.

European Council President António Costa is seeking support for an updated budget proposal presented on Saturday. It provides for an additional €44 billion in spending cuts compared with the previous plan. After a joint discussion, the leaders will hold bilateral meetings and negotiations in small groups, then reconvene in the evening to assess the results of the discussions.

Dispute over the size of the budget

Germany and the Netherlands, together with other northern countries, advocate for a smaller budget focused on defense and competitiveness. They are opposed by countries in southern and eastern Europe, including Italy and Poland, which are seeking higher spending and the preservation of funding for agriculture and less affluent regions.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Costa’s proposal is 40% larger than the seven-year budget agreed in 2020. Opponents of this assessment point to inflation and payments on EU debt raised after the COVID-19 pandemic, which account for about 10% of the total budget.

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Farmers, taxes and financing for Ukraine

The draft provides for up to €297 billion in direct payments to farmers in 2028–2034. French President Emmanuel Macron insists that the share of funds reserved for farmers be raised from 80% to 90%.

Another point of contention is five new EU-wide taxes, which are expected under the plan to generate €60 billion annually. Poland objects to using revenue from the emissions trading system, Luxembourg opposes directing revenue from the tobacco tax, and Ireland is skeptical of a levy on tech giants over concerns about the US response.

Merz is also using the budget negotiations to secure participation by Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia and Bulgaria in covering borrowing costs for the loan to Ukraine. According to the publication’s sources, Hungary, Czechia and Bulgaria are open to participating, while Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is more reserved.

Access to defense funds

Another point of disagreement is access for companies from non-EU countries to defense funding. Costa proposes allowing businesses from the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway and Ukraine, but not from the United States. Macron seeks to more strictly limit the participation of non-European companies, while Romania, conversely, is seeking broader access for US arms manufacturers to the European market.

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