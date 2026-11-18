Cyprus and Greece plan to discuss, among other things, the Great Sea Interconnector electricity interconnection project between the two countries at the fourth intergovernmental summit in Nicosia on Wednesday. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will take part in the meeting, Cyprus Mail reports.

Participants and agenda

The summit will bring together 24 ministers and deputy ministers from the two governments: 11 representatives from Cyprus and 13 from Greece. The program includes a separate meeting between Christodoulides and Mitsotakis, bilateral talks between government members, and a plenary session chaired by the two leaders.

According to Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, special attention this year will be given to the use of artificial intelligence in all areas of public administration. The countries will exchange experience and practices in this field. For Cyprus, the topic is relevant following the Council of Ministers' approval of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2026–2032.

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Civil protection and European affairs

The sides are also expected to consider civil protection issues, including the prevention of natural disasters, response to them, improving operational readiness, and protecting the population. The agenda includes foreign policy, justice and public order, healthcare, education, employment and professional skills, shipping, tourism, culture, and digital governance.

Coordination on European affairs is also expected to be a separate part of the summit, given Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026 and Greece's forthcoming presidency in the second half of 2027. Memorandums and cooperation agreements are expected to be signed on the sidelines of the summit, while the sides are to publish a joint declaration on priorities and the next steps in bilateral cooperation after the meeting.

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