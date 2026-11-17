At the first conference of the UN Global Framework on Chemicals in Geneva, Switzerland, a dispute arose over monitoring the phase-out of highly hazardous pesticides. The African Group insists on specific indicators, while agrochemical manufacturers propose relying on voluntary industry commitments, Health Policy Watch reports.

The conference, running from November 16 to 20, brings together representatives of more than 150 governments, the chemical industry, health organizations, trade unions and civil society groups. They are to turn the 28 voluntary targets adopted in Bonn in 2023 into measurable actions in industrial and agricultural supply chains.

Proposal by African countries

On behalf of the 54 states of the African Group, Gambia submitted a proposal to introduce clear benchmarks for assessing actual risk reduction. It предусматривает documenting legislative bans, recording import restrictions and verifying the phase-out of pesticides within countries.

Representatives of the European Union and Switzerland generally supported the creation of a robust monitoring system. At the same time, they proposed referring the disputed agricultural indicators to an intersessional working group in order not to delay the approval of indicators on which consensus already exists.

The dispute concerns Target A7 — an international commitment to remove highly hazardous pesticides from agriculture by 2035 where risks are not controlled and safer alternatives are available. Since the framework is voluntary and non-legally binding, the agreed indicators are the main formal mechanism for verifying its implementation.

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Objections from manufacturers and exporters

Argentina, Chile, Brazil and other agricultural-product exporting countries warned that strict international rules could turn into hidden trade barriers. Saudi Arabia called for protecting confidential commercial data and proprietary chemical formulas.

Representatives of Algeria, Iran and Syria said that tracking supply chains would create a disproportionate administrative burden for countries with limited resources. They stressed the need for financial support and technology transfer, including for verifying active substances in imported chemicals.

CropLife International, which represents Bayer, Syngenta and BASF among others, opposed mandatory global indicators. The association believes monitoring should rely on existing voluntary mechanisms under the auspices of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization.

The WHO reported that more than half of the world's countries do not have an effective poison control center. Health Policy Watch also notes that toxic agrochemicals cause more than 400 million cases of acute poisoning each year. To overcome disagreements, the plenary session established a contact group on tracking progress, co-chaired by Antigua and Barbuda and the Czech Republic.

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