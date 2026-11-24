An 8.8 MW solar power plant and an energy storage system will be built at the Red Dog zinc mine in Alaska, United States. The Alaska Energy Authority board unanimously approved a loan of nearly $5 million from the Power Project Fund for the project, Electrek reports.

The total cost of the project is estimated at about $35 million. Tugliq Red Dog1 is to build, own, and operate the facility, selling electricity to mine operator Teck Alaska. According to the state’s loan review, preparatory work began in June, and the solar power plant and storage system are expected to be commissioned in October 2028.

More than 15,000 panels

The Red Dog mine is located about 105 miles north of the Arctic Circle, on land owned by the NANA regional corporation of the Iñupiat people. The plan calls for installing more than 15,000 solar panels across an area of about 30 acres. The project is expected to be larger than all solar power plants currently operating in Alaska.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reducing diesel use

The mine currently receives all of its electricity from diesel generators, which burn about 40,000 gallons of diesel fuel each day. In summer, electricity consumption can be so high that Teck has to limit power supply in other parts of the facility.

The complex will include a battery system with a capacity of 8.8 MW and 15 MWh. Under the current mine operating plan, Alaska authorities expect solar generation and storage to cover about 5% of its electricity needs.

Teck expects existing deposits to be sufficient for operations until 2031 and is exploring the possibility of developing two neighboring deposits. If mining ceases, the facility’s electricity demand will decrease significantly, but power will still be needed for site cleanup and long-term water treatment. Under this scenario, the project could cover about 90% of the site’s annual electricity needs.

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