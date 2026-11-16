Sri Lanka records large-scale seasonal butterfly movement — Mongabay

In the first week of November 2026, thousands of yellow and white butterflies appeared in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka. This year’s seasonal movement of insects was particularly large-scale and widespread, Mongabay reports.

According to Lakshman Kumara, secretary of the Sri Lanka Butterfly Conservation and Research Group, butterfly numbers usually peak twice a year — in October-November and February-March. The organization has tracked such movements for several years, but this time the direction differs from previous observations: the insects are likely avoiding mountainous areas because of weather conditions.

Monsoons and host plants

Kapila Dissanayake, a researcher at Sabaragamuwa University, said the current movement consists mainly of butterflies of the species Catopsilia pomona. Appias galene and Appias albina swinhoei were also observed in smaller numbers. In some locations, Catopsilia pomona made up almost the entire mass of insects.

Himesh Dilruwan Jayasinghe, a scientist at Sri Lanka’s National Institute of Fundamental Studies, links the seasonal surge to the northeast monsoon. The rains stimulate the growth of plants on which caterpillars feed, including cassia and senna species. This creates favorable conditions for butterfly reproduction. Additional inter-monsoon rains in October may also have contributed to the unusually large number of insects.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, researchers urge against calling the phenomenon a confirmed migration. Large groups of butterflies are indeed moving across the island, but their overall direction, the continuity of movement and geographic scale still require verification. Researchers previously suggested that the insects may cover about 280 kilometers between Kumana and Wilpattu national parks in around three days under favorable conditions, but this route remains a hypothesis.

Range shifts worldwide

A separate global study covered more than 6,000 recorded range changes among 1,758 butterfly species in 105 countries and territories. Its authors found that 80% of the studied species expanded their ranges, 27% experienced range contractions, and 22% shifted along elevational gradients. According to the researchers, 79% of documented range changes were associated with climate change or extreme weather events.

Endemic butterflies of Sri Lanka adapted to cool highland environments may be particularly vulnerable. As temperatures rise, they may shift higher into the mountains, while species already living near mountain summits risk losing suitable habitats.

Read us on