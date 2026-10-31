Storm warnings issued in eastern Australia — The Guardian

Storm warnings have been issued in eastern and southeastern Australia due to a powerful atmospheric front. Heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms were forecast for Melbourne and eastern Victoria on Saturday, with the front then expected to move towards Canberra, inland areas of New South Wales, the coast near Sydney and southern Queensland.

As The Guardian reports, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology warned of possible flash flooding, large hail and damaging wind gusts exceeding 125 km/h. Such winds can bring down large trees and damage property.

Greatest risks in Victoria and New South Wales

Moderate rainfall and lightning had already been recorded in Melbourne and some areas of Victoria on Saturday morning. Bureau meteorologist Angus Hines said a more intense band of thunderstorms was expected in the afternoon. Damaging winds were identified as the highest risk for Melbourne, the Gippsland region, the northeastern alpine areas and north-central Victoria.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

By evening, the dangerous weather zone was expected to extend through inland New South Wales to southern Queensland. Heavy rainfall, hail and wind gusts were also forecast along the New South Wales coast, including around Wollongong and the Illawarra region south of Sydney.

Bad weather to move north on Sunday

On Sunday, meteorologists were expected to focus mainly on the Brisbane area, where rain and thunderstorms were forecast during the day and in the early evening. Severe thunderstorms were considered most likely for the mid-north coast of New South Wales, the Northern Rivers, tablelands and Hunter regions.

According to Hines, there is a particular risk of flash flooding in areas that have already received significant rainfall over the past two weeks. The broader area of potentially dangerous weather on Sunday stretched from Newcastle, north of Sydney, to Gympie on the Sunshine Coast. A separate strong wind warning was in effect for mountainous areas of northern Victoria and southern New South Wales, where gusts exceeding 100 km/h were recorded in the morning.

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