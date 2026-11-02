At a coronial hearing in Newcastle, Australia, it was heard that 33-year-old Steven “Feno” Fenwick, who disappeared in 2019, was more likely to have drowned near Stockton Beach than to have been the victim of murder. He was last seen on the night of January 31, 2019, walking with his girlfriend, and later failed to attend a planned meeting, ABC News Australia reports.

Drowning theory

Counsel assisting the coroner, Dean Jordan, said that the investigator in charge of the case had concluded that the possibility of drowning could not be ruled out. According to him, this theory is supported by testimony that Fenwick had spoken of intending to go swimming.

The hearing also learned that Fenwick had an addiction to the drug “ice” and often overheated after using it. Jordan said the man may have gone into the water to cool down. Evidence considered included the fact that he had taken a towel with him, while relatives spoke of his habit of taking several cold showers a day because of overheating.

Fenwick’s clothes were found scattered in sand dunes near Stockton. One witness saw a man matching the description, naked and disoriented, on the beach on the night he disappeared.

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Other theories

Steven Fenwick’s body has still not been found. Jordan said that three shark experts had been involved in the case. According to him, Stockton Bight is considered the southern part of the Port Stephens area, where juvenile great white sharks may be present. He added that if sharks had been involved, a more likely scenario would be scavenging of remains after drowning.

The hearing also considered three other theories: an overdose and a possible robbery after he was lured to a house over a drug debt, murder following a conflict, and becoming lost in the dunes and scrub. The investigator rejected the overdose and robbery theory. He did not definitively rule out murder, but said there was insufficient evidence to support it.

Jordan also said, citing the latest police check, that as of October 28 there were no indications that Fenwick was alive or leading an active life. Deputy State Coroner Joan Baptie acknowledged that the evidence could be difficult for the missing man’s family.

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