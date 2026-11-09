On China’s Tiangong space station in low Earth orbit, physicists achieved an equivalent temperature of 9.7 picokelvin — 0.0000000000097 kelvin. According to the study’s authors, this is the lowest equivalent temperature ever measured. ScienceAlert reports on the result, published in the journal Science.

The equivalent temperature is about 280 billion times lower than the average background temperature of space, which is about 2.7 kelvin. At the same time, this is not the ordinary temperature of matter: the indicator describes the energy associated with the expansion of a cloud of atoms after its release from a trap.

A condensate of rubidium atoms

The experiment was led by physicists Xiaoji Zhou and Xuzong Chen of Peking University, as well as Weibiao Chen of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. They worked with atoms of the rubidium-87 isotope, which were cooled with lasers in an optical trap of the Cold Atom Physics Rack complex.

The team then used evaporative cooling: the most energetic atoms were allowed to leave the trap, reducing the energy of the remaining cloud. Under microgravity conditions, researchers created a magnetic-field gradient that simulated the effect of gravity in order to remove such atoms more efficiently.

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At this stage, the scientists obtained a Bose-Einstein condensate of approximately 20,000 atoms, cooled to 3.1 nanokelvin. The condensate was then transferred to a wider laser trap, which was gradually weakened and later switched off completely.

Slow expansion of the cloud

After release, the atomic cloud expanded so slowly that it could still be recorded seven seconds later. Based on the rate of this expansion, the researchers calculated the record equivalent temperature of 9.7 picokelvin.

Ultralow temperatures make it possible to observe and manipulate atoms for longer. The authors of the paper state that such a platform may be useful for atom interferometry, precise measurements and tests of fundamental physical principles, including the equivalence principle.

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