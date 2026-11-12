At China’s Tiangong space station, researchers cooled a cloud of 20,000 rubidium atoms to a temperature of 10 picokelvins — almost to absolute zero. This is the lowest temperature achieved for atoms, Live Science reports.

A laser trap for atoms

For the experiment, the team used an optical dipole trap, also known as optical tweezers. It holds atoms in a laser beam and restricts their movement. Combining this method with the microgravity conditions aboard the station made it possible to cool the atomic cloud more than is possible on Earth.

Absolute zero is minus 273.15 degrees Celsius. The researchers note that reaching this limit is likely impossible: one interpretation of the third law of thermodynamics suggests that doing so would require an infinite number of steps.

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Bose–Einstein condensate in space

Under weightless conditions, the scientists also produced a Bose–Einstein condensate — a quantum state of matter in which ultracold atoms behave like a single object. The study results were published in the journal Science on November 5.

The authors of the paper believe that the record-low temperature could contribute to the development of space experiments in quantum simulation and high-precision measurements. Previously, experiments on the International Space Station reached a temperature of 52 picokelvins, while experiments involving a fall from a high tower under weightless conditions reached 38 picokelvins.

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