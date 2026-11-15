On the StubHub resale platform, one seller listed more than 2,000 tickets for four U2 concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom. The shows are scheduled for June 2027 as part of The Greatest Show On Earth world tour.

Some tickets were offered at prices more than four times their face value. If all tickets are sold at the listed prices, the revenue could exceed £1 million.

NME reports, citing an investigation by The Guardian. All four London concerts by the Irish band sold out shortly after sales began last week.

Listings by one seller

The seller was identified as Vladyslav Skrypka, who said he is based in Harlow, Essex. For one concert alone, he listed more than 1,800 tickets, despite limits on the number of tickets a single buyer can purchase.

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Adam Webb, a representative of the industry campaign FanFair Alliance, suggested that such listings could indicate the use of bots or speculative selling. In that case, resellers list tickets they do not yet possess, hoping to acquire them after a buyer has paid. However, there is no confirmation that either of these practices was used in relation to the tickets in question.

The position of platforms and authorities

StubHub International said it does not allow speculative selling and requires sellers to confirm that they possess the tickets or have the right to sell them. The company also opposed the use of bots and said that controls need to be strengthened at the primary sales stage.

Ticketmaster rejected suggestions that primary ticket sellers are responsible for the problem. The company said it blocks 20 billion bots every month and that secondary resale platforms create the incentive to use them.

The use of automated software to bypass ticket purchasing limits has been prohibited in the United Kingdom since 2018. In November 2025, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy confirmed an intention to ban ticket resale above face value, but the relevant law has still not been adopted. In May 2026, the government included only the draft Ticket Tout Ban Bill in the King’s Speech.

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