In Jambi province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, agricultural intensification — the conversion of lowland forests into rubber and oil palm plantations — is sharply reducing biodiversity. According to Nature, regional multidiversity in monocultures was about 78% lower than in forests.

Study of 24 groups of organisms

Scientists surveyed 32 sites across two landscapes in Jambi. They compared four land-use types: degraded primary lowland forests, traditional jungle rubber agroforests, smallholder rubber plantations, and oil palm plantations. The study covered 24 taxonomic groups, from organisms in tree canopies to soil microorganisms.

In forests, researchers recorded 5,861 species, morphospecies, or microbial taxonomic units that did not occur in the other studied land-use types. This accounts for 15% of all species recorded in the study. Among above-ground organisms, the share of species associated exclusively with forests reached 30%; the strongest forest dependence was found among trees, understory plants, and mesostigmatid mites.

Compared with forests, where the regional multidiversity index was 0.91, it declined by 20% to 0.73 in traditional rubber agroforests. In rubber and oil palm monocultures, the index was 0.20.

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Agroforests retain more forest species

Nearly 40% of all recorded species occurred both in forests and in at least one agricultural land-use type. At the same time, nearly half of above-ground forest generalist species were not found in monocultures: they persisted only in forests and jungle rubber agroforests. At least 60% of above-ground biodiversity was restricted to these two habitat types.

The authors note that agroforests cannot replace intact forests, but they can support considerably more forest-dependent species than monocultures. The greatest losses from intensification were recorded among above-ground groups of organisms.

Changes in community composition

The researchers did not find a uniform trend toward biotic homogenization across all groups, in which communities at different sites become increasingly similar. Some taxa, including understory plants, fungi, and bacteria, showed homogenization in agricultural land. Other groups displayed community differentiation.

Variation among communities was explained primarily by environmental characteristics, above all vegetation cover and litter availability. Geographic distance between sites had a much weaker effect for most groups. Monocultures also showed a shift from species replacement between sites to impoverished communities that are subsets of richer ones.

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