In Yilan County, Taiwan, a court remanded a 22-year-old man surnamed Lin in custody on suspicion of filing a fabricated report of voter bribery. According to prosecutors, he may have staged the alleged violation in order to claim a reward for reporting election bribery.

Report about a case of beer

As Taipei Times reports, Lin called an election violations hotline and said that early in the morning he found a case containing 24 cans of Taiwan Beer by the door of his home. According to him, the box bore the name of Huang Chien-yung, a Kuomintang candidate for the Yilan County Council. The man then handed the beer over to police and prosecutors as evidence of a possible bribery attempt.

Prosecutors said investigators reviewed footage from cameras at nearby intersections. According to their findings, Lin bought the beer himself at a chain store and then wrote the candidate's name on the package with a marker. Police obtained a warrant to detain Lin for questioning. During questioning, he repeatedly replied that he had forgotten or did not know.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspicions and reward

Prosecutors requested Lin's detention, citing reasonable suspicion of fraud, false accusation, fabrication of evidence and signatures, and giving false testimony. The investigation also pointed to a risk of destruction of evidence.

Huang, who is running in Zhuangwei, thanked law enforcement for the investigation and said he had not distributed beer. According to Taiwan's Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau, an informant in a case involving bribery in a county council election is entitled to a reward of NT$2 million. One quarter of the amount, or NT$500,000, is paid after charges are brought; another quarter is paid after a first-instance court ruling, and the remainder after the verdict becomes final. The Yilan Prosecutors Office is also checking more than 10 reports of possible voter bribery received through the hotline.

Read us on