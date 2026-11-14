The Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office in Taiwan has charged 26 people, including the owner of cryptocurrency dealer Golden Bull Baihui and her son, with allegedly laundering NT$686 million (US$20.9 million) for scam networks. This was reported by the Taipei Times, citing the Kaohsiung prosecutors office.

Over-the-counter cryptoasset trading

According to prosecutors, Golden Bull Baihui had offered money-laundering services to scam groups and so-called money mules since 2021. The dealer described itself as the largest over-the-counter cryptoasset trading platform in southern Taiwan and conducted transactions without using centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

Investigators claim that the dealer used offshore exchanges to make it more difficult to trace the movement of funds and also provided instructions on how to answer questions to avoid detection. According to the prosecutors' version, cryptoassets were offered at prices 6–10% above market value, while profits were distributed among members of the group. The dealer also allegedly promised scam networks to transfer cryptoassets to wallets designated by them.

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Charges in the case

In internal Line chats, prosecutors said, there were messages mocking the victims and claiming that they deserved to be scammed. Investigators believe this may indicate that the business's employees knew that customers were being defrauded.

Prosecutors believe that the group may have defrauded 395 people across Taiwan and laundered more than NT$686 million. They estimated the amount of allegedly illegal proceeds subject to confiscation at NT$232 million.

Among those charged are a 60-year-old woman surnamed Wang and her 31-year-old son, who, according to prosecutors, ran the business. They are accused of violating laws on the prevention of organized crime, anti-money laundering and commercial accounting, as well as provisions of the Criminal Code. Prosecutors asked the court to impose harsher penalties on the alleged organizers of the scheme.

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