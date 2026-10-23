On October 23, most municipalities in Taiwan cancelled work and classes due to the approaching Typhoon Champi, which was forecast to pass near the island’s northeastern coast. As of 9:00 p.m., all municipalities except Kinmen County had announced restrictions. In Taitung County, schools and institutions were closed only on Green Island and Orchid Island. This was reported by Taipei Times.

Typhoon forecast

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration expanded its land warning for the typhoon to 19 regions on the main island. Champi weakened into a moderate typhoon, although landfall was not completely ruled out.

As of 5:00 p.m. on October 22, the center of the cyclone was about 450 km east of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan’s southernmost point. It was moving at 18 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 173 km/h and gusts reaching 198 km/h. The typhoon’s radius was estimated at 320 km.

Forecasters said the typhoon could slow down and move erratically due to its interaction with Taiwan’s terrain. Its center was expected to pass within 80 km of the coast, coming closest on the night of October 24 or early in the morning. The storm zone was expected to leave the main island by the evening of October 24.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Downpours, waves and evacuation

The typhoon’s outer bands were expected to cover all of Taiwan. Stronger winds and waves exceeding 10 m were forecast along the coast through the second half of October 24. Between 600 and 900 mm of precipitation could fall in mountainous areas in the north and northeast of the country.

Authorities warned of heavy and extremely heavy localized downpours in the north, including mountainous areas, as well as possible heavy rain in the mountains of Taichung and Hualien County. Prime Minister Cho Jung-tai urged people not to visit stream beds, beaches and mountainous areas even after the typhoon had passed.

The National Fire Agency asked Hualien County authorities to evacuate residents downstream of the Wanli River. According to Cho, as of the morning of October 22, a landslide dam on the river was holding about 5 million tonnes of water and posed a potential threat. Also on October 22, a freediver in his 20s died near Xiaoliuqiu Island in Pingtung County; according to the coast guard, he was likely swept out to sea by a strong rip current.

Read us on