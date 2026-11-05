A man surnamed Chiu in Taiwan has been charged after he was detained while returning from China to Kinmen with a marmot and eight turtles attached to his inner thighs. According to the Taipei Times, he was charged on September 15.

Animals discovered during inspection

Taiwan Coast Guard Administration officers stopped Chiu on July 14 when he arrived by ferry from Quanzhou, China. According to the agency, the man was inspected after it received information about recent attempts by passengers to transport prohibited items.

During the inspection, law enforcement officers found eight black-breasted leaf turtles. Each animal was wrapped in an elastic stocking and attached to the man's inner thigh. The coast guard said the turtles were suffering from heat and cramped conditions.

A marmot in a mesh bag was found on Chiu's other thigh. According to the coast guard, the animal had been given sedatives to keep it asleep.

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Proceedings and value of the animals

The man was detained on suspicion of violating the Wildlife Conservation Act and the Act on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases, after which he was handed over to prosecutors.

Investigators established that the turtles were purchased in China for approximately NT$200 each. The coast guard estimated that, if illegally imported into Taiwan, they could have been sold on the black market for NT$9,000 to NT$30,000 per animal.

The agency also noted that the turtles could have been passed off as rare Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtles. In that case, their price could have reached NT$75,000 per specimen.

A marmot can be aggressive and may be one of the main carriers of pneumonic plague, so without proper quarantine the animal could have posed a risk of a disease outbreak, the coast guard said. All the animals were transferred to the Kinmen County Animal and Plant Disease Control Center.

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