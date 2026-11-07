Taiwan legislator Mei Chin charged, Taipei Times reports

In Taiwan, independent legislator Mei Chin and three other defendants have been charged with violating the National Security Act and anti-corruption legislation. As Taipei Times reports, prosecutors allege that they acted in Beijing’s interests and accepted bribes.

Prosecutors’ account

Also implicated in the case alongside Chin are her former parliamentary office director Zhang Junjie, as well as the legislator’s aides Chen Zhihuan and Lin Yijun, who were funded with public money. According to prosecutors, from 2005 to 2016, Zhang and Chen coordinated Chin’s election campaigns, her parliamentary work and contacts with Indigenous communities.

The investigation alleges that Lin acted as an intermediary between Chin, Zhang and Chinese officials. According to prosecutors, she traveled between Taiwan and China, received instructions from Chinese officials and passed them on to other individuals.

Prosecutors also said that Zhang received Chinese donations for infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities and allegedly secretly channeled more than NT$170 million, or about US$5.19 million, through the accounts of relatives and friends. Investigators believe the money was used to build an organization in the interests of Chinese state structures and support Chin’s re-election campaigns.

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The legislator is also accused of acting on Beijing’s instructions in matters concerning arms procurement, cross-strait relations, foreign policy and defense. According to prosecutors, she allegedly used her parliamentary mandate to influence parliamentary procedures.

The legislator’s response

Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Chin to 14 years in prison, citing what they described as her lack of remorse and attempts to evade responsibility during the investigation. They requested a 15-year prison term for Zhang because, according to investigators, he likely left Taiwan after being released on bail. Chen and Lin, prosecutors said, confessed during the investigation, returned illegally obtained benefits and provided detailed testimony about the other defendants.

Mei Chin denied that she had created an organization in the interests of the Chinese government or received funding from China. She said that her position on arms procurement and other issues reflected views she had held for a long time, rather than instructions from Beijing, and stated that she would defend her innocence in court.

In a separate case in June, Chin and 23 other people were charged with offenses related to corruption and fraud. The case concerns the alleged misappropriation of public funds and the importation from China of unapproved COVID-19 tests, and is currently before the court.

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