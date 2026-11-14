In Taiwan, the Taichung Prosecutors Office has charged Align Corp director Tu Ta-sheng and his wife with violating the National Security Act over the alleged use of Chinese-made chips in military drones. As Taipei Times reports, the case has been referred to the Taichung District Court, and prosecutors are seeking prison sentences of at least five years.

Last month, investigators searched locations connected to the company and questioned six people, including Tu Ta-sheng and his wife. At that time, the court ordered the couple to be detained and held incommunicado. Prosecutors also accuse them of document forgery and fraud.

Chinese-made components

The investigation began after the military found chips marked “CN” inside drones. Drone procurement contracts explicitly prohibit the use of products from China, Hong Kong and Macau. According to prosecutors, a similar problem was found in another batch of drones purchased by the army.

Investigators suspect Align Corp of using printed circuit boards made by Chinese companies in four contracts for the supply of military drones, as well as falsely declaring their country of origin. The company, founded in 1984, supplied drones to the military, police and fire services.

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Supplier inspections

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology reported 10 local drone suppliers suspected of using Chinese-made components. They were instructed to replace such parts with alternatives not made in China.

The institute had previously required suppliers to submit samples for inspection and allow officials to monitor production processes for future mass-production programs. If the origin of components cannot be confirmed, manufacturers must immediately replace them or alter the product design. Companies that do not cooperate or fail to remedy shortcomings will be excluded from the institute’s supply chain, and government agencies will receive relevant notifications.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo said he had instructed the military to review its control procedures. Going forward, all drones under new contracts will undergo full disassembly and inspection after delivery, including verification of certificates of origin from original manufacturers.

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