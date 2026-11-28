Kuomintang candidate Lee Shu-chuan won the New Taipei mayoral election in Taiwan on Saturday, November 28, 2026. According to the South China Morning Post, his rival, Democratic Progressive Party legislator Su Chiao-hui, conceded defeat.

Kuomintang leadership

Lee's victory extended the Kuomintang's 21-year leadership in New Taipei. The party has led the territory since 2005, when it still had the status of Taipei County.

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New Taipei is Taiwan's most populous municipality, with more than 4 million residents. The publication describes the city's election as a key political contest, the results of which may indicate the island's political direction.

Support from two parties

The article describes the 68-year-old Lee as a technocrat. He was supported by the Kuomintang and the TPP, and the election result became a test of opposition unity.

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