Taiwan will hold local elections on Saturday to elect more than 11,000 mayors and other officials. Voters seeking a greater share of the benefits of the artificial intelligence-related economic boom will head to the polls, The Japan Times reports.

A test for the president

The voting results could reshape Taiwan's political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election. They may determine whether President Lai Ching-te emerges strengthened in the middle of his first four-year term.

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Party competition

Lai's Democratic Progressive Party, which supports the island's self-determination, is competing against the Kuomintang, which the publication describes as China-friendly, and its smaller ally, the Taiwan People's Party.

Presidential and parliamentary mandates are not at stake this time. The local campaign is focused on transportation, food safety, care for the elderly and children, as well as the cost of living. At the same time, the election results could have broader political implications.

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