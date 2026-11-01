In Taiwan, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an is facing an unexpectedly competitive re-election campaign: polls show a significant narrowing of his lead over Puma Shen, the candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. According to the South China Morning Post, a poll conducted by digital media outlet ETtoday last week gave Chiang 48.6% support and Shen 41.1%.

Taipei's mayoral election will take place on November 28 as part of Taiwan's “nine-in-one” midterm elections, during which officials at nine levels of local government will be elected simultaneously. At the end of May, a TVBS poll showed Chiang leading among centrist voters, 57% to 14%. By early October, that gap had narrowed to 40% versus 36%.

Mobilization of Shen's supporters

Chang Yuan-hsiang, a professor of political science at Soochow University in Taipei, linked the changing dynamics to a series of urban controversies since May, including flooding, the safety of school lunches, childcare and other city services. In his assessment, these episodes did not individually become major scandals, but together they weakened the mayor's reputation as a steady administrator.

Shen's supporters are also organizing large-scale escorts for the candidate at night markets and scooter convoys, which his team is actively promoting on social media. Chang noted that this format, initially created as a campaign tool, has drawn broader attention, especially from young and centrist voters.

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Shen, 44, known as a Taiwan security specialist, founder of the civil defense organization Black Bear Academy and a legislator, has changed his campaign style. He now emphasizes municipal and welfare issues, seeking to present himself as a more approachable candidate. Kuomintang representatives question whether this change in his positioning is a natural evolution for a politician.

Significance of the election for relations with Beijing

Analysts believe that the result in Taipei will also matter for the Kuomintang's hopes of returning to power in 2028. Taipei and neighboring New Taipei together account for more than a quarter of Taiwan's population, making their mayoral races important for the opposition party.

A victory for Shen could also complicate contacts across the Taiwan Strait. In 2024, Beijing included him on a list of so-called “diehard separatists advocating Taiwan independence” and imposed sanctions banning him and his family from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Wang Kun-yi, director of the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, said that if Shen wins, the future of the Taipei-Shanghai Forum — one of the few channels for local dialogue between the two sides of the strait — will become a question.

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